Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, SouthXchange and HitBTC. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $44,171.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.03749265 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00025813 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003011 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 614,371,457 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Exrates, Braziliex, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

