Life Storage Inc (LSI) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,276,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,424,000 after acquiring an additional 354,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Life Storage by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,276,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,424,000 after buying an additional 354,370 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,652,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,053,000 after buying an additional 3,552,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,106,000 after buying an additional 132,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,672,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,519,000 after buying an additional 216,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of LSI opened at $95.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $102.91.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $961,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,534,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on Life Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Life Storage Inc (LSI) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/life-storage-inc-lsi-shares-bought-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.