Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 262 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $239.72 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,701 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.37, for a total transaction of $400,364.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rene Bonvanie sold 9,330 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,652 shares of company stock valued at $45,891,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Gabelli upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $267.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.37.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

