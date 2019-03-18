Lido Advisors LLC Invests $283,000 in RTW Retailwinds Inc (RTW) Stock

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter worth $7,919,000. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTW opened at $2.86 on Monday. RTW Retailwinds Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $191.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTW shares. ValuEngine downgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

RTW Retailwinds Company Profile

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

