LGI Homes (LGIH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded LGI Homes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.70.

LGIH stock opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 15.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.57. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $81.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Larry Snider sold 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,001,033.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,876 shares in the company, valued at $12,062,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,684,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,231,000 after acquiring an additional 681,165 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,002,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 240,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 222,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 17.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,478,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,149,000 after acquiring an additional 221,250 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

