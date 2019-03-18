Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Gabelli has a “Sell” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,247.65% and a negative net margin of 168.23%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $7.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $784.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.70. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $13.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 409.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.