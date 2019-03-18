LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMAT. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 16,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $491,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,362.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.29. 7,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,094. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $588.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

