LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMAT. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 21st.
In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 16,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $491,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,362.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.29. 7,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,094. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $588.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.
