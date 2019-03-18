Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Teradyne by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 262,014 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 33,156 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $1,216,493.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,376.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark E. Jagiela sold 139,935 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $5,484,052.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,079 shares of company stock worth $8,102,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

WARNING: “Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (TER)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/legg-mason-asset-management-japan-co-ltd-decreases-position-in-teradyne-inc-ter.html.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.