Legal & General Group (LGEN) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 239 ($3.12). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LGEN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 317 ($4.14) to GBX 332 ($4.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 296.45 ($3.87).

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 284.60 ($3.72) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other news, insider John Kingman acquired 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £1,642.20 ($2,145.83). Also, insider Mark Zinkula sold 106,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £292,336.08 ($381,988.87). Insiders bought 24,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,652 over the last three months.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

