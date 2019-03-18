Legal & General Group (LGEN) Given New GBX 310 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LGEN. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 323 ($4.22) to GBX 339 ($4.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 258 ($3.37) to GBX 239 ($3.12) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 292.27 ($3.82).

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 284.50 ($3.72) on Monday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In related news, insider George Lewis purchased 21,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £49,715.48 ($64,962.08). Also, insider John Kingman purchased 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642.20 ($2,145.83). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,457 shares of company stock worth $5,612,652.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

