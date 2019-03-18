LEG Immobilien (LEG) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €110.00 ($127.91) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.40 ($136.51) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.85 ($127.73).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) on Monday, hitting €103.55 ($120.41). The stock had a trading volume of 51,061 shares. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.