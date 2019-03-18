Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.38. 198,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 826,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $41.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, CEO Christopher Mirabelli purchased 571,428 shares of Leap Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

