LBRY Credits Price Up 24.9% Over Last Week (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $85,680.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00388725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.01666648 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00229123 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004844 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 598,177,724 coins and its circulating supply is 218,570,841 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.