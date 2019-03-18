Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc (LOR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc (NYSE:LOR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:LOR traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 54,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,738. Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

There is no company description available for Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc

