Laura Ashley (ALY) Stock Price Down 14.4%

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY) was down 14.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.87 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04). Approximately 711,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 470,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 million and a P/E ratio of -3.28.

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

