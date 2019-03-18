Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) Holdings Lifted by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 454.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,647 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 345.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 77.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in Lands’ End during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

LE stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $583.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 0.83. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $31.15.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End stores, and international shop-in-shops.

