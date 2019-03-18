Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Lancaster Colony worth $57,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,515,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,035,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,729,000 after buying an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,035,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,729,000 after buying an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,373,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 412,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,907,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

LANC opened at $152.19 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a one year low of $117.53 and a one year high of $194.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $349.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

