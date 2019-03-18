Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $472,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $4,631,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $50.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $242.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $472,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/lakeview-capital-partners-llc-has-472000-stake-in-wells-fargo-co-wfc.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.