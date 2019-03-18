Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $472,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $4,631,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $50.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $242.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.
A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.
