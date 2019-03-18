L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLL. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 483.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 226,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,402,000 after buying an additional 188,007 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,091,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $773,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total value of $1,529,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLL opened at $207.07 on Monday. L3 Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $158.76 and a twelve month high of $223.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut L3 Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on L3 Technologies from $274.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/l3-technologies-inc-lll-shares-bought-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL).

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.