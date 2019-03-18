Korea Investment CORP Has $221,000 Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 500.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

SGEN stock opened at $74.62 on Monday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 2.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.36). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,394,040.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $549,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,444 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,373. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

