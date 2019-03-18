Korea Investment CORP Has $118,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in VMware were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 10,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 11,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Morgan Stanley cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on VMware from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.61.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $948,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,181,469. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 36,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $6,181,584.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 304,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,770,664.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,921 shares of company stock valued at $23,111,768. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $181.56 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.61 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. VMware had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

