Kopp Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,736 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)

Kopp Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,736 shares during the quarter. Cypress Semiconductor accounts for about 3.7% of Kopp Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CY traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 33,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,678. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $604.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.72 million. Research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,282.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $55,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,898 shares of company stock valued at $539,962 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.32.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

