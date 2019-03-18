Kopp Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Kopp Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Five9 accounts for 1.9% of Kopp Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Five9 by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Five9 by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Five9 by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $55.20. 3,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.40 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $72.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Five9 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $59,374.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $361,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,471.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,189 shares of company stock valued at $12,781,493 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

