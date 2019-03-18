Kopp Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Humana Inc (HUM)

Kopp Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3,030.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,217,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,781,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954,786 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 74.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 262,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,676,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi S. Margulis sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.22, for a total value of $786,760.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,097.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total transaction of $2,542,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,520 shares of company stock worth $8,086,901. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $390.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $351.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.06.

Shares of HUM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.75. The stock had a trading volume of 184,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,651. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $261.35 and a 1 year high of $355.88. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Humana had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $14.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

