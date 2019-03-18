Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) Shares Bought by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Koninklijke Philips worth $43,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 269.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 68,429 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 17.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHG opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

