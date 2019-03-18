Kona Grill (KONA) & Skylark (SKLYF) Head to Head Review

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) and Skylark (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Kona Grill alerts:

This table compares Kona Grill and Skylark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $179.08 million 0.07 -$23.43 million N/A N/A Skylark N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Skylark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kona Grill.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kona Grill and Skylark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skylark 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kona Grill currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 395.05%. Given Kona Grill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kona Grill is more favorable than Skylark.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and Skylark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill -12.77% -239.30% -13.64% Skylark N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Kona Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kona Grill beats Skylark on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 46 restaurants in 23 states of the United States and Puerto Rico; and 3 franchised restaurants in Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Skylark Company Profile

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company operates Western, Chinese, Japanese, Italian, etc. restaurants primarily under the Gusto, Bamiyan, Jonathan´s, Yumean, Steak Gusto, Grazie Gardens, Aiya, S Gusto, Totoyamichi, chawan, miwami, Yumean Shokudo, Syabuyo, Tonkaratei, Katsukyu, MUSASHI NO MORI COFFEE, Tomato and Onion, Jyu-Jyu Karubi, and FLO PRESTIGE brand names. It also provides delivery and take-out services. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 3,200 stores in Japan and internationally. The company was formerly known as Skylark Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. in July 2018. Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1962 and is based in Musashino, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Kona Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.