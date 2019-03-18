Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 25,764 Shares of Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,764 shares during the period. Perspecta comprises approximately 5.2% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Perspecta worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 958.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 970,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 914,939 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.62. 16,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,285. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

PRSP has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Loop Capital set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta and gave the company a “hold prsp” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/knightsbridge-asset-management-llc-sells-25764-shares-of-perspecta-inc-prsp.html.

Perspecta Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.