Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $793,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (SCHP)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 0.6% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter.
SCHP traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $54.48. 6,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,417. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.05.
