Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 0.6% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $54.48. 6,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,417. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.05.

WARNING: “Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $793,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (SCHP)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/knightsbridge-asset-management-llc-has-793000-stake-in-schwab-u-s-tips-etf-schp.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.