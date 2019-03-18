KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,111 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,781,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,515,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,781,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,443,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,958,000 after purchasing an additional 96,286 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2,121.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,417,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 9,077.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,709,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,943 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,694. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.03.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 92.44%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

In other KLA-Tencor news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $119,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $414,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $979,331. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

