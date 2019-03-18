KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Analysts expect KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KLA-Tencor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. KLA-Tencor reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.48 to $9.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KLA-Tencor.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 92.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $194,655.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $251,417.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,035.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $979,331. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2,121.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,417,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,609 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 9,077.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,709,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,620,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,103,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,386,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,997,000 after purchasing an additional 643,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $119.93. 920,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.35. KLA-Tencor has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

