Kion Group (KGX) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.66 ($71.69).

KGX stock opened at €49.56 ($57.63) on Thursday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a one year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

