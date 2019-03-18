Kingfisher’s (KGF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a research note published on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kingfisher to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Kingfisher to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 261.25 ($3.41).

LON KGF opened at GBX 243 ($3.18) on Friday. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 202.70 ($2.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.28.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

