Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,826,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,885,000 after buying an additional 640,719 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $120.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price target on Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

WARNING: “Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/kimberly-clark-corp-kmb-shares-sold-by-maple-capital-management-inc.html.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.