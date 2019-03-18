Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 104.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,193 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $16,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 11,155.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,310,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,271,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 50.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,738,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,023.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,429,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,816 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth $136,368,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,634,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,098 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

KMB stock opened at $120.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $120.48.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1,156.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

