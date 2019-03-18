Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Position Raised by Avalon Advisors LLC

Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $23,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 11,155.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,310,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,271,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,738,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,482,000 after buying an additional 1,595,818 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1,023.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,429,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,826,000 after buying an additional 1,301,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,368,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,634,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,813,000 after buying an additional 800,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $120.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

