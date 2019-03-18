KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 837.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,524 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KEYW were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KEYW by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after acquiring an additional 69,078 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in KEYW by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,887,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in KEYW by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 336,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KEYW by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,202,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 50,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in KEYW by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,202,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 50,913 shares during the last quarter.

KEYW stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. KEYW Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.29 million, a PE ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.28.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). KEYW had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KEYW Holding Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYW. TheStreet upgraded shares of KEYW from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KEYW in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KEYW in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KEYW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KEYW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

