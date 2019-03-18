Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Stake Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 3,277.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,087,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,055,775 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Watson sold 2,265 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $85,911.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Peter A. Dragich sold 35,346 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $1,364,002.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMT opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $587.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.76 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 11th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Stake Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/kennametal-inc-kmt-stake-raised-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.