Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Receives $45.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Kennametal had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $587.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, VP Peter A. Dragich sold 35,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $1,364,002.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $70,893.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,501 shares of company stock worth $1,520,807. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 34,753 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 78,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

