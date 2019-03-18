Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 3,277.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,087,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,055,775 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at about $45,957,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 25.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,971,000 after purchasing an additional 541,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kennametal by 37.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,900,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,799,000 after purchasing an additional 520,579 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 803.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 513,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 456,969 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kennametal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Watson sold 2,265 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $85,911.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 1,890 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $70,893.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,807 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $587.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.76 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

