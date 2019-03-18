KemPharm Inc (KMPH) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,473 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KemPharm were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 479,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KemPharm by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KemPharm by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 78,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KemPharm by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 98,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KemPharm by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Get KemPharm alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

KMPH opened at $2.04 on Monday. KemPharm Inc has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/kempharm-inc-kmph-shares-bought-by-arete-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.