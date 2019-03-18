Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Sells 4,750 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,950 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for 1.7% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,689 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 54,635 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,996,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

Shares of LUV opened at $51.29 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

