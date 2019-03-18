Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Sells 400 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,797,000 after purchasing an additional 72,614 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $2,331,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $89.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $104.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

