KBR, Inc. (KBR) Stake Increased by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 529,850 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in KBR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,466,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after buying an additional 37,577 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in KBR by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,463,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,059,000 after buying an additional 216,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in KBR by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KBR. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cowen set a $23.00 price target on shares of KBR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $24.00 price target on shares of KBR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

In other news, insider John Derbyshire sold 5,460 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $108,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,496 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.92%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

