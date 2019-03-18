Katoro Gold (KAT) Trading Down 14%

Shares of Katoro Gold PLC (LON:KAT) traded down 14% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 321,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 119,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $951,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.38.

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Tanzania. It focuses on exploring the Imweru and Lubando gold projects located in the Lake Victoria Goldfields region of northern Tanzania. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Katoro Gold plc is a subsidiary of Kibo Mining plc.

