K&S (SDF) PT Set at €19.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SDF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Commerzbank set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.72 ($24.10).

Get K&S alerts:

Shares of K&S stock opened at €17.01 ($19.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 77.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19. K&S has a 1 year low of €14.61 ($16.98) and a 1 year high of €25.86 ($30.07).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.