JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Commerzbank (CBK) a €9.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.01 ($10.48).

Shares of CBK opened at €7.15 ($8.31) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 12 month high of €12.09 ($14.05). The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

