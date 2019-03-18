JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€118.00” Price Target for Siemens (SIE)

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €118.00 ($137.21) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Nord/LB set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €121.10 ($140.81).

FRA:SIE opened at €97.92 ($113.86) on Monday. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

