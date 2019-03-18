JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Holdings Lifted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,118,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 222,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 447,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 57,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $125,650 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBLU. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

