Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) Shares Sold by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,181,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037,259 shares during the period. Jeld-Wen makes up approximately 3.3% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hound Partners LLC owned 6.96% of Jeld-Wen worth $102,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Kirk S. Hachigian sold 42,927 shares of Jeld-Wen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $861,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $33.67.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.32%. Jeld-Wen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

JELD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Jeld-Wen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 target price on Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.87.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

