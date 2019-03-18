ITT Inc (ITT) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of ITT worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

NYSE ITT opened at $57.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. ITT Inc has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.53 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and technology. Its activities include manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions, and Control Technologies.

